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By MATTHEW RICE|
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s swing through Upstate New York may not have gone quite to plan.
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It was supposed to be a coronation tour, by the end of which Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would emerge as heir apparent to either the Oval Office or Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat. The Democrat faithful were also supposed to feel energized ahead of the midterms by her four-day barnstroming swing through upstate New York. By the end of the final day, however, the Congresswoman appeared to doubt herself and her objectives.
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It was supposed to be a coronation tour, by the end of which Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would emerge as heir apparent to either the Oval Office or Chuck Schumer’s Senate seat. The Democrat faithful were also supposed to feel energized ahead of the midterms by her four-day barnstroming swing through upstate New York. By the end of the final day, however, the Congresswoman appeared to doubt herself and her objectives.
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