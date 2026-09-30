Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A unionist parade through the heart of a nationalist stronghold has unleashed memories of violence.
Published:
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The first march in 30 years by a group known as the “Orange Order” down Garvaghy Road in Northern Ireland is evolving into a flashpoint that is threatening to disrupt a fragile peace in a territory once wracked by sectarian carnage. The march is at a fraught standstill, with marchers and protesters poised on a knife’s edge, with a hearing scheduled for Friday to find a path forward.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The first march in 30 years by a group known as the “Orange Order” down Garvaghy Road in Northern Ireland is evolving into a flashpoint that is threatening to disrupt a fragile peace in a territory once wracked by sectarian carnage. The march is at a fraught standstill, with marchers and protesters poised on a knife’s edge, with a hearing scheduled for Friday to find a path forward.
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