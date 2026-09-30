Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘I am facing a character assassination attempt,’ the president of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally avers.
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“If these remarks prove accurate, he will have to resign.” This is how the vice-chairman of Les Républicains, France’s conservative party, Julien Aubert, commented on “the Bardella case” — the antisemitism accusations brought Monday against the president of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, Jordan Bardella.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
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By DAVID MASTIO|
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By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
“If these remarks prove accurate, he will have to resign.” This is how the vice-chairman of Les Républicains, France’s conservative party, Julien Aubert, commented on “the Bardella case” — the antisemitism accusations brought Monday against the president of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, Jordan Bardella.
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