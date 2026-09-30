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By MATTHEW RICE|
The emotional outburst of the Polish people in 1979 shook the Soviet empire — could the pontiff’s trip have similar effect on French culture?
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The visit to France by Pope Leo XIV was so stunningly successful and popular that it reminds me of the historic nine-day pilgrimage of Saint John Paul II to Poland between June 2 and 10 in 1979.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The visit to France by Pope Leo XIV was so stunningly successful and popular that it reminds me of the historic nine-day pilgrimage of Saint John Paul II to Poland between June 2 and 10 in 1979.
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