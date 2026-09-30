Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Senator Josh Hawley is leading a small band of colleagues in raising concerns about the technology.
A small group of senators on Wednesday morning will question a number of technology experts on the threat of “Rogue AI” as concerns mount not just on Capitol Hill, but across the country. Trying to balance innovation with safety has become one of the few bipartisan efforts of this year.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A small group of senators on Wednesday morning will question a number of technology experts on the threat of “Rogue AI” as concerns mount not just on Capitol Hill, but across the country. Trying to balance innovation with safety has become one of the few bipartisan efforts of this year.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime