Congratulations are in order for Judge Wayne Ozzi of New York’s supreme court for calling a halt to the campaign to tax pied-à-terre apartments in the city. The judge didn’t overturn outright the law at the center of Governor Kathy Hochul’s scheme to tax such homeowners; such an action wasn’t sought by the homeowner plaintiffs. The judge did make clear that the plaintiffs were harmed by the reckless rollout of the tax and that the city had to start over.