Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A state judge finds that homeowners were harmed by the reckless rollout of the tax and that the city has to start over.
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Congratulations are in order for Judge Wayne Ozzi of New York’s supreme court for calling a halt to the campaign to tax pied-à-terre apartments in the city. The judge didn’t overturn outright the law at the center of Governor Kathy Hochul’s scheme to tax such homeowners; such an action wasn’t sought by the homeowner plaintiffs. The judge did make clear that the plaintiffs were harmed by the reckless rollout of the tax and that the city had to start over.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Congratulations are in order for Judge Wayne Ozzi of New York’s supreme court for calling a halt to the campaign to tax pied-à-terre apartments in the city. The judge didn’t overturn outright the law at the center of Governor Kathy Hochul’s scheme to tax such homeowners; such an action wasn’t sought by the homeowner plaintiffs. The judge did make clear that the plaintiffs were harmed by the reckless rollout of the tax and that the city had to start over.
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