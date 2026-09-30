Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A federal appeals court freezes Christa Pike’s death sentence on her final morning, leaving the mother of the woman she killed waiting for closure she drove hundreds of miles to see.
Published:
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May Martinez drove from Florida to Tennessee to watch the woman who killed her daughter die. Instead, hours before a lethal injection was set to begin Wednesday at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, a federal appeals court stopped it.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
May Martinez drove from Florida to Tennessee to watch the woman who killed her daughter die. Instead, hours before a lethal injection was set to begin Wednesday at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, a federal appeals court stopped it.
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