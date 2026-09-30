Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
A lawyer for a group of Mexican-American merchants defending the cross says the Constitution ‘doesn’t require Los Angeles to erase historical landmarks just because they reference religion.’
A federal appeals court says that a century-old cross and nativity scene can be displayed on public land in a historic neighborhood at Los Angeles.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A federal appeals court says that a century-old cross and nativity scene can be displayed on public land in a historic neighborhood at Los Angeles.
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