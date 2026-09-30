Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘It’s important, especially if you’re going after something, to be almost impervious to any other person’s opinion,’ declared the ‘Rocky’ thespian.
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In a rather unexpected twist, the action movie star Sylvester Stallone brought up Franz Kafka during his conversation at 92nd Street Y on Monday evening.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
In a rather unexpected twist, the action movie star Sylvester Stallone brought up Franz Kafka during his conversation at 92nd Street Y on Monday evening.
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