Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The V-8 concept previews a more exclusive production supercar that McLaren says will arrive in 2028, with carbon-fiber construction, hydraulic steering, and McLaren’s first manual since the F1.
In July, McLaren unveiled the 788HS, a 777-horsepower, 205-mph take on the same basic model it has been making for nearly a decade. McLaren is “limiting” production to 200 cars, but it landed with a bored thud, and I suspect the company will struggle to sell the entire run.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
In July, McLaren unveiled the 788HS, a 777-horsepower, 205-mph take on the same basic model it has been making for nearly a decade. McLaren is “limiting” production to 200 cars, but it landed with a bored thud, and I suspect the company will struggle to sell the entire run.
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