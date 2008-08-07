This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLINTON TO CLARIFY CONVENTION ROLE

Senator Clinton will hold an online chat with supporters today to discuss her role at the Democratic National Convention later this month. Some die-hard backers of the New York senator have pushed to have her name called in a symbolic roll call vote at the convention to honor her historic candidacy, but many Democrats are concerned that such a move would highlight lingering tensions in the party from its hard-fought primary. ABC News reported last night that Mrs. Clinton told supporters at a private fund-raiser that the move had not been ruled out. She announced today’s online chat in a video message e-mailed to supporters in which she thanked them for contributions to her effort to retire her campaign debt.

N.Y. DIRECTOR FOR OBAMA NAMED

The Obama campaign yesterday announced the appointment of David Pollak as its New York State director. Mr. Pollak, who served as co-chairman of the state Democratic Party between December 2006 and May, was nominated in July to become an at-large member of the Democratic National Committee.

Staff Reporter of the Sun

SITE: HILTON MEMORIZED LINES FOR AD

Paris Hilton didn’t need cue cards for her presidential campaign ad. The 27-year-old heiress memorized her entire monologue, which included Ms. Hilton outlining her energy plan, in an online video spoof posted on Funny or Die, the comedy Web site’s content director said. Co-founder Adam McKay came up with the concept for a mock ad starring Ms. Hilton, which has received over 3 million views since it was posted Tuesday. In the online video, Ms. Hilton announces her candidacy for president and suggests an energy plan that combines elements of Senator McCain’s offshore oil drilling plan and Senator Obama’s incentives for new energy technology. “I want America to know that I’m, like, totally ready to lead,” she says in the video.

Associated Press