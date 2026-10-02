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By MATTHEW RICE|
The author argues that adding European-style punctuation to Hebrew helped make it a modern spoken language and encouraged Jewish people to move to Israel.
A new book about the seemingly innocuous topic of punctuation is drawing outrage over the author’s claim that punctuation marks in Hebrew are “relics” of a “brutal colonial system.”
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
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By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A new book about the seemingly innocuous topic of punctuation is drawing outrage over the author’s claim that punctuation marks in Hebrew are “relics” of a “brutal colonial system.”
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