Defending, Regretting Abortions

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

There are two ongoing “I had an abortion” campaigns — let’s just guess which one will get the most attention.

Just about everyone is already aware of Ms. Magazine’s upcoming front-page story that will include 1,000 petitions signed by women who had abortions. After all, it was featured on the Drudge Report and was a hot news story on the AOL Web site and in the blog world.

The editor of Ms., Katherine Spillar, said more than 5,000 women responded to the magazine’s appeal for declarations from those who had abortions that they are not ashamed of the choice they made. The additional names will be available on the magazine’s Web site.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, “Silent No More” had women speak of their abortions in quite a different context. On Sixth Avenue and 49th Street, they held signs that read: “I Regret My Abortion.” The organization was founded to help women victimized by abortion learn about the hundreds of healing programs available around the country.

While Ms. Magazine and pro-choice advocates seem determined to remove the shame from the abortion experience by publicizing how common it is, they are doing little to address the traumatic effect of the procedure. Some local Planned Parenthood chapters are even selling “I Had an Abortion” T-shirts designed by New York writer Jennifer Baumgartner, who says she wants to recast the anniversary of Roe v. Wade into an “I’m Not Sorry” day.

The Ms. Magazine article includes the story of a woman who aborted her Down Syndrome baby. She says she does not regret having the abortion, that she just regrets being put in the position of having to have one. Huh?

The Ms. editors claim that this article is important at a time when abortion is under fire even in cases of rape and incest. The article will not, however, discuss the statistic that shows a very low percentage of abortions fall in that category. Nor will it present the story of Rebecca Kiessling, the family law attorney and pro-life speaker who is a child of rape. Nor will it admit that there are many children of rape who are not aborted and yet live normal lives, because to do that would remind us that rape products are human beings.

The truth is that there are many women who do regret their abortions, and as much as the pro-choice crowd would like them to “get over it” (as one New York columnist told a Silent No More speaker), the death of a child is not easy to forget. I will never forget the woman who came up to me, a total stranger, 30 years ago to coo over my brand new baby boy and then blurted out: “I just had an abortion.” She wore this strange smile as she gazed lovingly at my son. I felt so sorry for her.

The New Republic, a left-leaning publication, published an article online by Garance Franke-Ruta titled “Liberal Concerns About Abortion.” She wrote, “It is high time that pro-choice advocates and their political defenders begin to treat abortion as a public health issue, rather than just a philosophical or political problem.” The author was citing alarming statistics about abortion being used as birth control by minorities, the poor, and victims of abuse.

It’s highly unlikely, however, that groups such as Planned Parenthood will start warning clients who are the main source of their income that abortion may be bad for their health or that there’s a chance that abortion may lead to sterility or breast cancer. Full disclosure is bad for business.

Nevertheless, post-abortion trauma is a real issue that should be addressed by all organizations concerned with the welfare of women. Nearly 64% of post-abortion women polled say they were pressured into having the procedure, either through physical or psychological circumstances. A T-shirt and a magazine petition may help pro-choice propaganda, but they merely cloud the woman’s real emotional suffering.

There will be a post-abortion symposium at St. Rita’s School tomorrow in Staten Island that is open to the public and professionals involved in treating the syndrome, which has largely gone untreated. The forum will feature experts in the field addressing the concerns of the many men and women who suffer from their abortion experiences.

Yes, I said men. Fathers whose children have been aborted are no less devastated by guilt and pain. Central to the forum will be a clinical, healing approach to counseling. For further information, contact Sr. Lucy at 212-371-1011, ext. 3195.

You won’t read about this campaign on Drudge.