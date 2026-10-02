Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
In a Facebook post before Governor Hochul put her on the investigation, the state Attorney General declared ‘what this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable.’
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New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed staunch support for the woman accusing seven former Cornell University fraternity members of rape in a Facebook post made just days before Governor Kathy Hochul put her in charge of investigating the case.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed staunch support for the woman accusing seven former Cornell University fraternity members of rape in a Facebook post made just days before Governor Kathy Hochul put her in charge of investigating the case.
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