Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Details of a 2016 lawsuit have surfaced ahead of President Obama campaigning for the Michigan Democrat.
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There might be some awkward family politics at play when President Obama stumps with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed next week.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
There might be some awkward family politics at play when President Obama stumps with Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed next week.
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