Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Times to reach life-threatening emergencies and non-life threatening emergencies have soared, a report by the New York Comptroller has found.
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New York City’s emergency response times have more than doubled over the last decade, according to a new report by the New York City Comptroller.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
New York City’s emergency response times have more than doubled over the last decade, according to a new report by the New York City Comptroller.
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