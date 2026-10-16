Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘Our land is not stolen land,’ Prime Minister Netanyahu rejoins.
“The Jewish people are not foreign occupiers in the land of our forefathers. Our history is not a colonial enterprise. Our land is not stolen land.” That trio of truths spoken by Prime Minister Netanyahu on Friday was directed not to some campus protester or DSA acolyte but to no less a figure than President Obama. “We’re not the Dutch in Indonesia” is how the premier put the suggestion that the Jewish homeland is not Judea.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
“The Jewish people are not foreign occupiers in the land of our forefathers. Our history is not a colonial enterprise. Our land is not stolen land.” That trio of truths spoken by Prime Minister Netanyahu on Friday was directed not to some campus protester or DSA acolyte but to no less a figure than President Obama. “We’re not the Dutch in Indonesia” is how the premier put the suggestion that the Jewish homeland is not Judea.
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