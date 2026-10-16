Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
European football leaders demand answers and perhaps a change of leadership.
The future of FIFA’s controversial “Peace Prize” is in doubt as the governing body of world football re-evaluates the award and its credibility amid mounting scrutiny over the leadership of embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The future of FIFA’s controversial “Peace Prize” is in doubt as the governing body of world football re-evaluates the award and its credibility amid mounting scrutiny over the leadership of embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
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