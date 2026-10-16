Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
No wonder the purported Democratic blue wave may not pan out in the upcoming midterm elections.
Published:
Updated:
Even the New York Times is worried that the Democratic blue wave is not really going to pan out in the midterms 18 days from now. In fact, their piece this morning is headlined: “Democrats Worry That a Few Senate Races in Bluer States Aren’t Slam Dunks.”
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Even the New York Times is worried that the Democratic blue wave is not really going to pan out in the midterms 18 days from now. In fact, their piece this morning is headlined: “Democrats Worry That a Few Senate Races in Bluer States Aren’t Slam Dunks.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime