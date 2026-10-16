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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
A British design company unveils its upgraded Headphone (1) Pro, but will the premium price limit its appeal?
In July 2025, British design-centric tech company Nothing released its first pair of over-ear headphones, the literally titled Headphone (1). Their noise canceling was only OK, their sound was fine if unremarkable — though dramatically improved with a custom EQ — and they looked a bit funky. But many liked the look; they were relatively inexpensive, and they had the best control scheme of any modern Bluetooth headphones.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
In July 2025, British design-centric tech company Nothing released its first pair of over-ear headphones, the literally titled Headphone (1). Their noise canceling was only OK, their sound was fine if unremarkable — though dramatically improved with a custom EQ — and they looked a bit funky. But many liked the look; they were relatively inexpensive, and they had the best control scheme of any modern Bluetooth headphones.
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