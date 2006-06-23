Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Immigration Tensions Surface’

“Immigration Tensions Starting to Surface In the Toniest of Long Island Resorts” by Benjamin Weintraub addresses a growing problem not just in Southampton but all across New York [Page 1, June 20, 2006].

Illegals are lining up as early as 6 in the morning to get work. They are stealing jobs from those who work in their industry and, more importantly, jobs from people who came to this country legally.

People like Tom Wedell should be commended for being one of the few people who are standing up against this constant trend.

I am all for immigration, but it should be legal. I have seen illegals line up in many neighborhoods across the city.

I am not saying we should arrest anyone for standing around randomly, but they need to go through the same things my ancestors did to come to this country.

THOMAS BRICE

Staten Island

‘New York’s Newest Suburb’

Gabrielle Birkner’s article on Tribeca, “New York’s Newest Suburb,” seems to me to have missed an interesting point: Cities still have neighborhoods with families and kids (although, in the past, they admittedly had more). And many current day New Yorkers live in, or can remember growing up in, city neighborhoods full of kids [Page 1, June 12, 2006].

So why has Tribeca become “TriBurBia” and “New York’s Newest Suburb,” and not yet another wonderful city “nabe” (like the kind described in the recently deceased Jane Jacobs’s “Death and Life of Great American Cities”)?

BENJAMIN HEMRIC

Manhattan