Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Plus, too, no one seems to know for sure what Democrats will do if they win majorities in both houses.
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Haven’t we seen this movie before? Voters, weary of a Republican president whose foreign or domestic policies don’t seem to be delivering as promised, seem on the verge of a major rejection of his party.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Haven’t we seen this movie before? Voters, weary of a Republican president whose foreign or domestic policies don’t seem to be delivering as promised, seem on the verge of a major rejection of his party.
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