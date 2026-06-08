President Xi’s Tryst With Kim Jong-un at Pyongyang Is a Bigger Deal for China Than Beijing Summits With Trump and Putin

Published: Jun 8, 2026, 12:25 PM ET Updated: Jun 8, 2026, 02:09 PM ET

India’s leading newspaper says, ‘Beijing is growing increasingly uncomfortable with Pyongyang’s warming ties with Moscow.’

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