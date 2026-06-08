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The New York Sun
Foreign

President Xi’s Tryst With Kim Jong-un at Pyongyang Is a Bigger Deal for China Than Beijing Summits With Trump and Putin

India’s leading newspaper says, ‘Beijing is growing increasingly uncomfortable with Pyongyang’s warming ties with Moscow.’

A street is decorated with the flags of China and North Korea at Pyongyang, on June 8, 2026.
A street is decorated with the flags of China and North Korea at Pyongyang, on June 8, 2026. AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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