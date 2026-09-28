Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The NASA Artemis III mission is scheduled to begin as early as next summer, bringing astronauts to the moon in 2028.
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SpaceX’s Starship reached orbit for the first time Monday launching 26 StarLink satellites at Mach 27 in a key milestone on NASA’s planned return to the moon and Elon Musk’s hopes for a city on Mars.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
SpaceX’s Starship reached orbit for the first time Monday launching 26 StarLink satellites at Mach 27 in a key milestone on NASA’s planned return to the moon and Elon Musk’s hopes for a city on Mars.
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