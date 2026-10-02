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Students offered access to the AI tutor also participated less in their courses.
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College students who were told they could use AI did worse in their final grades than their peers without access to the technology, research by the University of Maryland has found.
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College students who were told they could use AI did worse in their final grades than their peers without access to the technology, research by the University of Maryland has found.
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