New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
If the justices, minus Justice Alito, who recused himself, decide in favor of Boulder County, it could open the floodgates for thousands of lawsuits against energy companies
Supreme Court justices hearing a landmark case over whether state and local governments can sue fossil fuel companies for climate change damages spent a lot of time Monday whether they have jurisdiction over the issue.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Supreme Court justices hearing a landmark case over whether state and local governments can sue fossil fuel companies for climate change damages spent a lot of time Monday whether they have jurisdiction over the issue.
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