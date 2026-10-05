New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Prime Minister Takaichi denounces the ‘brutal and heinous crime’ as the marines say they’re “actively cooperating” in the investigation.
The murder of a Japanese woman allegedly by an American marine in the militarily critical southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa exposes American forces in Japan to renewed anti-American protests and fresh demands for their withdrawal.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The murder of a Japanese woman allegedly by an American marine in the militarily critical southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa exposes American forces in Japan to renewed anti-American protests and fresh demands for their withdrawal.
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