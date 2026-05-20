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The ‘Almighty Dollar’ Finds a Historian

‘America did not invent the dollar,’ writes Brendan Greeley in a new history that could illuminate a path to the Framer’s conception of money.

Detail of John Trumbull's portrait of America's first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton.
Detail of John Trumbull's portrait of America's first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton. Metropolitan Museum of Art via Wikimedia Commons
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The ‘Almighty Dollar’ Finds a Historian | The New York Sun