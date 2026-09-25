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Mercedes-Benz’s latest electric SUV puts on a dazzling display.
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Mercedes-Benz first got serious about electric vehicles with the 2019 European launch of the EQC, but it didn’t go all-in. The compact SUV was built on a modified internal combustion engine vehicle platform which made it suboptimal for an EV.
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Mercedes-Benz first got serious about electric vehicles with the 2019 European launch of the EQC, but it didn’t go all-in. The compact SUV was built on a modified internal combustion engine vehicle platform which made it suboptimal for an EV.
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