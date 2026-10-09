New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Government officials have an incentive to promise voters things for free, and those promises are impossible to fulfill.
Most Americans apparently agree on at least one thing. Unfortunately, it’s something dangerous: price controls.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Most Americans apparently agree on at least one thing. Unfortunately, it’s something dangerous: price controls.
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