New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘The Social Reckoning’ revisits Mark Zuckerberg’s sins, but where’s the beef in cinematic terms?
Published:
Updated:
I was almost enthused by the lousy advance critical reception given to Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning.” These days if you catch a new film that’s been widely slammed, chances are you’ll wind up pleasantly surprised by this or that aspect, or several even.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
I was almost enthused by the lousy advance critical reception given to Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning.” These days if you catch a new film that’s been widely slammed, chances are you’ll wind up pleasantly surprised by this or that aspect, or several even.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime