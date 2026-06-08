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The New York Sun
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Tony Awards Go Pink, but Musicals Fade to Gray

‘Liberation,’ ‘Death of a Salesman,’ John Lithgow, and Lesley Manville triumphed at theater’s equivalent of the Oscars — but where was the singing spark?

The creative team of 'Liberation,' headed by writer Bess Wohl, celebrates the Tony Award for Best Play.
The creative team of 'Liberation,' headed by writer Bess Wohl, celebrates the Tony Award for Best Play. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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