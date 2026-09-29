Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘Tax policy, trade policy, energy policy, and deregulation,’ the secretary avers, are setting the table for an economic boom.
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For those doomsters who believe the GOP is going to get clobbered in the midterm election, you ought to listen to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He is the best Treasury Secretary since World War II.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
For those doomsters who believe the GOP is going to get clobbered in the midterm election, you ought to listen to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He is the best Treasury Secretary since World War II.
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