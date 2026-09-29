Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘We have a very big lead and we’re gonna keep our lead,’ the president said, reiterating his belief that beating out China should be the first priority.
President Trump on Tuesday, after holding a meeting with dozens of the nation’s leading AI executives, doubled down on his assertion that no new regulations of the technology are necessary. He says the consensus in the room was that “tremendous self-regulation” was enough.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump on Tuesday, after holding a meeting with dozens of the nation’s leading AI executives, doubled down on his assertion that no new regulations of the technology are necessary. He says the consensus in the room was that “tremendous self-regulation” was enough.
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