New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Polish Embassy corrects the record on the beginning of the Second World War.
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The declaration by Poland’s embassy to Washington, D.C., that the podcaster Tucker Carlson has now “become an apologist for Adolf Hitler” sets in stark relief just how twisted is the path down which Mr. Carlson has trod. The rebuke came following a colloquy between Mr. Carlson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, where Mr. Carlson parroted Hitler’s claim that Poland belonged to Germany. That appeared to excuse the Nazi war of conquest.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The declaration by Poland’s embassy to Washington, D.C., that the podcaster Tucker Carlson has now “become an apologist for Adolf Hitler” sets in stark relief just how twisted is the path down which Mr. Carlson has trod. The rebuke came following a colloquy between Mr. Carlson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, where Mr. Carlson parroted Hitler’s claim that Poland belonged to Germany. That appeared to excuse the Nazi war of conquest.
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