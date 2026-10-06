The declaration by Poland’s embassy to Washington, D.C., that the podcaster Tucker Carlson has now “become an apologist for Adolf Hitler” sets in stark relief just how twisted is the path down which Mr. Carlson has trod. The rebuke came following a colloquy between Mr. Carlson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, where Mr. Carlson parroted Hitler’s claim that Poland belonged to Germany. That appeared to excuse the Nazi war of conquest.