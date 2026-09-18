A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
NYU Langone and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center are joining four other major hospitals in reaching such settlements, to the dismay of trans activists.
Published:
Updated:
Two of the nation’s largest hospitals have newly reached settlements with the Department of Justice to keep their pediatric gender clinics shuttered. This development amounts to yet another victory for the Trump administration as it wages a whole-of-government campaign to destroy what remains of the beleaguered field of pediatric gender medicine.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Two of the nation’s largest hospitals have newly reached settlements with the Department of Justice to keep their pediatric gender clinics shuttered. This development amounts to yet another victory for the Trump administration as it wages a whole-of-government campaign to destroy what remains of the beleaguered field of pediatric gender medicine.
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