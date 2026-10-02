Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Despite the best efforts of Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, Michael Showalter’s thriller is a parade of cheap teases.
Published:
Updated:
“Verity” is a glossy, erotic, wealth-porn, plot-driven thriller — a bait-and-switch diversion, primarily aimed at women over 30. Truth be told, it’s the kind of swill that straight dudes who aren’t married or in a relationship tend to dislike.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
“Verity” is a glossy, erotic, wealth-porn, plot-driven thriller — a bait-and-switch diversion, primarily aimed at women over 30. Truth be told, it’s the kind of swill that straight dudes who aren’t married or in a relationship tend to dislike.
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