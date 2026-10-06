Record profits this year on Wall Street could be coming to the rescue for Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his fiscal improvidence. Yet New York’s tilt toward socialism risks chasing away the profitable companies — and high earners — in the finance sector that the profligate mayor has to thank for the reprieve. That’s the upshot of a new analysis by New York’s comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, who projects this year on Wall Street profits to the tune of $90 billion.