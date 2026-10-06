New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The big question is whether Hizzoner’s reprieve will falter as New York tilts toward socialism.
Record profits this year on Wall Street could be coming to the rescue for Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his fiscal improvidence. Yet New York’s tilt toward socialism risks chasing away the profitable companies — and high earners — in the finance sector that the profligate mayor has to thank for the reprieve. That’s the upshot of a new analysis by New York’s comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, who projects this year on Wall Street profits to the tune of $90 billion.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Record profits this year on Wall Street could be coming to the rescue for Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his fiscal improvidence. Yet New York’s tilt toward socialism risks chasing away the profitable companies — and high earners — in the finance sector that the profligate mayor has to thank for the reprieve. That’s the upshot of a new analysis by New York’s comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, who projects this year on Wall Street profits to the tune of $90 billion.
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