New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Psychologists have criticised the appointment of Candice Nicole Hargons, telling the Sun that political activists have infiltrated the organisation.
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The new president of the American Psychological Association has been accused by fellow psychologists of promoting activism over science.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The new president of the American Psychological Association has been accused by fellow psychologists of promoting activism over science.
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