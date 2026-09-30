Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
What Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed refuses to say about Iran tells voters everything they need to know.
During a recent town hall, a Michigan University student named Iman Dashti confronted Democratic Party’s Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, regarding his habitual whitewashing and rationalization of Islamic terrorism.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
During a recent town hall, a Michigan University student named Iman Dashti confronted Democratic Party’s Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, regarding his habitual whitewashing and rationalization of Islamic terrorism.
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