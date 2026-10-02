Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
While receiving full pay and benefits for more than a year and a half, the workers have not been allowed to return to jobs that a report says advance ‘national interests.’
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President Trump’s effort to shut down the federally funded Voice of America is costing taxpayers roughly $1.6 million a week in salaries and benefits for hundreds of employees who have been on paid leave for a year and a half, according to a watchdog report.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump’s effort to shut down the federally funded Voice of America is costing taxpayers roughly $1.6 million a week in salaries and benefits for hundreds of employees who have been on paid leave for a year and a half, according to a watchdog report.
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