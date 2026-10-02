Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Bobby Pulido, a famous Tejano musician, has never before sought public office.
Published:
Updated:
A Democratic candidate in a deep-red south Texas district is now leading his Republican opponent, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, by double digits, according to a new poll, even though both Ms. De La Cruz and President Trump carried by wide margins in 2024. The Democratic nominee, Bobby Pulido, is a popular Tejano musician who has never before sought public office.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A Democratic candidate in a deep-red south Texas district is now leading his Republican opponent, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, by double digits, according to a new poll, even though both Ms. De La Cruz and President Trump carried by wide margins in 2024. The Democratic nominee, Bobby Pulido, is a popular Tejano musician who has never before sought public office.
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