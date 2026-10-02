The size of the federal workforce, thanks to President Trump’s efforts to shrink the leviathan, is smaller than it has been since the 1960s. The dwindling number of Beltway bureaucrats is good news for taxpayers, but there’s a long way to go. After all, as of August, Uncle Sam has some 2.7 million employees on the payroll. That level was last seen in August 1966, just as LBJ was ramping up the scope of the federal government under the Great Society.