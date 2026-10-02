Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Pete Hegseth wants the Defense Department to transition to a more modern force structure, but ‘it might get ugly’ within the halls of the Pentagon, an international security professor tells the Sun.
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is ordering the U.S. military to put on the full “armor of God,” as he embraces “major institutional change” at the Pentagon, but one expert believes the real battle will be fought in the Pentagon bureaucracy, which remains undefeated in all its internal conflicts since the organization’s establishment in 1949.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is ordering the U.S. military to put on the full “armor of God,” as he embraces “major institutional change” at the Pentagon, but one expert believes the real battle will be fought in the Pentagon bureaucracy, which remains undefeated in all its internal conflicts since the organization’s establishment in 1949.
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