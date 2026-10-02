Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
Reed Van Dyk’s Iraq War drama achieves its greatest power in Hiam Abbass’s extraordinary portrait of grief, resilience and uneasy forgiveness.
The new film “Atonement” tackles the Iraq War and forgiveness, and with American troops completing their final exit from the country this week after another military campaign, its release couldn’t be timelier. The solemn drama’s premiere in theaters offers a chance for viewers to revisit the conflict that began in 2003 through the fictionalized version of a real incident that ended in three civilian deaths.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The new film “Atonement” tackles the Iraq War and forgiveness, and with American troops completing their final exit from the country this week after another military campaign, its release couldn’t be timelier. The solemn drama’s premiere in theaters offers a chance for viewers to revisit the conflict that began in 2003 through the fictionalized version of a real incident that ended in three civilian deaths.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime