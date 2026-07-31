A Bird’s-Eye View of Manhattan: ‘Wild Inside’ Chronicles Flaco’s Flight

Where were you when Flacomania overtook New York City? Should you be as clueless about this phenomenon as your humble critic, Penny Lane — yes, that’s her real name — is here to enlighten us. Her documentary, “Wild Inside,” iterates the controversies, conundrums, excitement, and heartbreak that stemmed from an escapee’s adventures outside of the lock-up. In 2023, an Eurasian eagle owl, Flaco, escaped from the Central Park Zoo.