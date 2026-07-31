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The New York Sun
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A Bird’s-Eye View of Manhattan: ‘Wild Inside’ Chronicles Flaco’s Flight

Penny Lane’s new documentary has as much to say about human foibles as it does about a late, lamented owl.

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Flaco in Central Park.
Flaco in Central Park. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images
MARIO NAVES
MARIO NAVES

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