A Bird’s-Eye View of Manhattan: ‘Wild Inside’ Chronicles Flaco’s Flight

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Penny Lane’s new documentary has as much to say about human foibles as it does about a late, lamented owl.
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Where were you when Flacomania overtook New York City? Should you be as clueless about this phenomenon as your humble critic, Penny Lane — yes, that’s her real name — is here to enlighten us. Her documentary, “Wild Inside,” iterates the controversies, conundrums, excitement, and heartbreak that stemmed from an escapee’s adventures outside of the lock-up. In 2023, an Eurasian eagle owl, Flaco, escaped from the Central Park Zoo.
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