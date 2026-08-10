Why, you might ask, did The Asia Society recently host restorations of three films by a French director? This is a trick question that goes to distinctions of geography and aesthetic. Otar Iosseliani (1934-2023) was not born in France. His family hailed from Georgia, a nation in the Caucasus region shoehorned between two continents. As such, its polity is an admixture of different sociological currents and has been at the mercy of competing and often destructive political interests. Georgians tend to lean European in their customs. On the map, it is an Asian nation.