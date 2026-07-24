Another Pirro Loss: DOJ Drops Case Against Olympic Canoeist, Admitting Reflecting Pool Renovation Was ‘Hasty and Botched’
By JOSEPH CURL|
Cyril Aris’s fiction feature debut shows signs of promise, but delivers schmaltz in spades.
A work of art bearing a title like “A Sad and Beautiful World” is bound to trade in schmaltz of one sort or another, and Cyril Aris’s new Arabic-language film is a case in point. Notwithstanding the turbulent specificity of its context, Beirut in perpetual crisis, the screenplay Mr. Aris co-wrote with Bane Fakih is some kind of conventional, a dramedy that leaves no iota of sweetness or sentimentality unmilked. It’s a confection whose constituent parts, though not without their merits, are, in the short term, cloying.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|