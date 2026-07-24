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The New York Sun
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‘A Sad and Beautiful World’ Is Too Cloying for Comfort

Cyril Aris’s fiction feature debut shows signs of promise, but delivers schmaltz in spades.

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Mounia Akl and Hasan Akil in 'A Sad and Beautiful World.'
Mounia Akl and Hasan Akil in 'A Sad and Beautiful World.' Via Watermelon Pictures
MARIO NAVES
MARIO NAVES

‘A Sad and Beautiful World’ Is Too Cloying for Comfort | The New York Sun