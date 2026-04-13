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The New York Sun
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A Schism Between Pope and President Helps Neither

An escalating feud between the American pontiff and the 47th American president can only encourage our common enemies.

Pope Leo XIV at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George on November 30, 2025 at Istanbul.
Pope Leo XIV at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George on November 30, 2025 at Istanbul. Chris McGrath/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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