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The New York Sun
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Stranger in Every Port: Fight Brews Over Foreign-Flagged Merchant Marine Vessels Using American Ports

President Trump has not indicated whether he will extend a six-monthlong waiver of a World War I-era law that bars foreign ships from navigating between American ports.

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A suspension of the Jones Act is supported by those who say the law disproportionately punishes outlying American states and territories and increases the costs of goods.
A suspension of the Jones Act is supported by those who say the law disproportionately punishes outlying American states and territories and increases the costs of goods. Cyrill via Pexels
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

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