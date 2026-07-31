Stranger in Every Port: Fight Brews Over Foreign-Flagged Merchant Marine Vessels Using American Ports

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
President Trump has not indicated whether he will extend a six-monthlong waiver of a World War I-era law that bars foreign ships from navigating between American ports.
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By JOSH HAMMER|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By JOSEPH CURL|
A 106-year-old law enacted to protect the American shipbuilding industry is standing on sea legs as the Trump administration — over the objections of Republican Party loyalists and Democrats alike — seeks to upend it to reduce price spikes caused by Iran war-related shipping disruptions.
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